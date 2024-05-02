iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Holdings Decreased by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 68.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,939 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 282.1% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,512,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,959 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,199.1% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 684,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,370,000 after acquiring an additional 654,609 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,857.5% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 638,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,524,000 after acquiring an additional 605,784 shares in the last quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,593,000. Finally, Divergent Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 643,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,131,000 after purchasing an additional 338,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.04 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.85 and a 12 month high of $110.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.29.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.4637 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

