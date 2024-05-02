iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

IVE traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $178.23. 184,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,166. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.23 and a 1 year high of $187.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $181.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.31. The firm has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

