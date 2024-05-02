Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Sold by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,486 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $58,473.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,074.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Janus Henderson Group news, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,812 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $58,473.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,074.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Georgina Fogo sold 3,029 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $94,111.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,859,826.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,133 shares of company stock worth $2,172,459 in the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JHG has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.83.

Janus Henderson Group Trading Down 0.2 %

JHG opened at $31.16 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a one year low of $22.17 and a one year high of $33.25. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.06.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $568.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.26 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

See Also

