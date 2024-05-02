Jefferies Financial Group Raises General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target to $185.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GE. Bank of America raised their price target on General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of General Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $172.29.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $159.70 on Monday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $77.93 and a fifty-two week high of $166.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $174.81 billion, a PE ratio of 52.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.33.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $1,193,159,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $520,488,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 265.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,008,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $332,581,000 after buying an additional 2,185,793 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,519,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 11,947.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,576,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,218,000 after buying an additional 1,563,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

