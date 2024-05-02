JFG Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3,400.0% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRSP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.29.

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CRSP stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.64. The stock had a trading volume of 299,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,754. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.77 and a beta of 1.80. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $37.55 and a 1-year high of $91.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.93 and its 200-day moving average is $64.15.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.41) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3253.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $1,607,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,057,615.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $1,607,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at $15,057,615.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raju Prasad sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total transaction of $256,159.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at $470,740.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,992 shares of company stock worth $6,132,335. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.