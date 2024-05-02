K-Bro Linen Inc. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.19 Per Share (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for K-Bro Linen in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.19 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.16. The consensus estimate for K-Bro Linen’s current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C($0.21). K-Bro Linen had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of C$82.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$80.10 million.

KBL has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Acumen Capital boosted their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$46.00 to C$47.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

K-Bro Linen Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of TSE KBL opened at C$35.06 on Thursday. K-Bro Linen has a 1 year low of C$28.21 and a 1 year high of C$37.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$370.93 million, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$34.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

K-Bro Linen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. K-Bro Linen’s payout ratio is 73.17%.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

Further Reading

