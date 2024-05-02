Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Price Target to $116.00

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential upside of 11.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday. Stephens raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.78.

NASDAQ EEFT traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.39. The stock had a trading volume of 52,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,067. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Euronet Worldwide has a 12 month low of $73.84 and a 12 month high of $121.55.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $957.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.59 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 25.23%. Euronet Worldwide’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euronet Worldwide

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth $999,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 62.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,191,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth $10,450,000. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 5.6% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 31,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,431,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

