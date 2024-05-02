Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Free Report) by 94.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,781 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 5.19% of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth $224,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 47.8% during the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 12,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period.

Shares of COM opened at $28.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.42. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a one year low of $27.56 and a one year high of $31.62.

The Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (COM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Auspice Broad Commodity index. The fund tracks a broad-market index consisting of 12 commodity futures contracts, weighted by historical volatility, which can toggle to cash based on momentum. The fund will also hold short-term fixed income securities as collateral.

