Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 23.1% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 700.0% during the third quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 11.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 20.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HII shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.28, for a total value of $376,625.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total value of $237,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,100 shares in the company, valued at $5,036,479. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.28, for a total value of $376,625.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,472 shares of company stock worth $2,398,345 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of HII opened at $277.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $285.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.13. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.51 and a fifty-two week high of $299.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 5.95%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.41%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.