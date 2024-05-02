Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,080 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 435.0% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of PEG stock opened at $69.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.71 and a 12-month high of $70.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.19%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.48%.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $308,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,409.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $91,192.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,111,270.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $308,064.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,948 shares of company stock worth $511,814 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

