Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 119,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,866 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRP. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,977,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,607,000 after acquiring an additional 529,617 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,995,000 after buying an additional 300,826 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 880.7% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 292,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,747,000 after buying an additional 262,536 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,400.6% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 249,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after acquiring an additional 232,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 30.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 865,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,367,000 after acquiring an additional 201,648 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VRP opened at $23.61 on Thursday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $23.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.10.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

