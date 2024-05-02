Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 2,291 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,220 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 21,013.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 515,172 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $118,325,000 after buying an additional 512,732 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at about $59,273,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 10.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,154,213 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $430,670,000 after purchasing an additional 211,927 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,270,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,319,509 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $303,065,000 after purchasing an additional 180,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXPI opened at $249.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $161.23 and a 52 week high of $264.26. The stock has a market cap of $63.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $242.28 and a 200-day moving average of $220.92.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 21.24%. Equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 37.49%.

NXPI has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Argus boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.72.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

