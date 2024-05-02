Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 12,733 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,733 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 889,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,342,000 after purchasing an additional 11,723 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in CSX by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 119,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 41.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in CSX by 3.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,584,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,725,000 after acquiring an additional 57,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 9,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

CSX Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $33.20 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $64.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

