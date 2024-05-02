Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Trims Position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,947 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $307,000.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity Value Factor ETF stock opened at $54.50 on Thursday. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $44.96 and a 1 year high of $57.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.83. The company has a market capitalization of $757.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.94.

About Fidelity Value Factor ETF

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

