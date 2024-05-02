Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58, Briefing.com reports. Kforce had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $351.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Kforce updated its Q2 guidance to $0.68-0.76 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.680-0.760 EPS.

Kforce Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Kforce stock opened at $62.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Kforce has a 52-week low of $50.89 and a 52-week high of $74.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.88 and a 200 day moving average of $66.48.

Kforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Kforce’s payout ratio is 52.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Kforce from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Kforce from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

