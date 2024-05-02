Klaytn (KLAY) Price Reaches $0.17

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. One Klaytn coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000293 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Klaytn has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. Klaytn has a total market cap of $619.71 million and $16.78 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About Klaytn
Klaytn’s launch date was June 24th, 2019. Klaytn’s total supply is 5,940,166,028 coins and its circulating supply is 3,627,556,177 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.foundation. The Reddit community for Klaytn is https://reddit.com/r/klaytn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn.
Buying and Selling Klaytn
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
