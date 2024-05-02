Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $69.69

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $69.69 and last traded at $67.85, with a volume of 182278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.40.

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 76.30%. The firm had revenue of $669.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 49.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kontoor Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mendel Money Management boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 235.4% during the first quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the first quarter valued at $3,163,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the first quarter valued at $2,013,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 12.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 54,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009 shares during the period. Finally, Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the first quarter worth about $842,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

