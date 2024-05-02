Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Position Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,995,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 91,934 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 5.32% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $163,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 224.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 8,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $429,515.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KLIC

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $44.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 49.29 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.22. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.20 and a 12 month high of $60.20.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $171.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.