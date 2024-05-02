KVH Industries (KVHI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. KVH Industries has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.46 million for the quarter. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%.

Shares of KVHI stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.96. 719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,713. KVH Industries has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day moving average is $4.91. The company has a market cap of $97.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.66.

Separately, StockNews.com raised KVH Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of mobile connectivity solutions for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Internet and VoIP airtime services; AgilePlans, a Connectivity as a Service solution; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; and OpenNet, a KVH VSAT data delivering service for non-KVH Ku-band VSAT terminals.

