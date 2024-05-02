LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Boosts Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 238.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in American Water Works by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded down $1.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $123.20. The company had a trading volume of 427,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,927. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.27. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.34 and a fifty-two week high of $151.24.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.04). American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 57.87%.

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

