LGT Group Foundation Has $80.67 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,467 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 1.8% of LGT Group Foundation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Adobe were worth $80,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total transaction of $45,435.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 293 shares of company stock valued at $137,656. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $3.42 on Thursday, hitting $472.81. 746,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,443,662. The company has a market capitalization of $211.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $510.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $562.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $331.89 and a one year high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

