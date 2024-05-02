Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LTH. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Life Time Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Life Time Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on LTH

Life Time Group Price Performance

Life Time Group stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.53. 117,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,354. Life Time Group has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $22.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $558.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.51 million. Life Time Group had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Life Time Group will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Life Time Group news, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 10,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $147,369.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 201,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,742,700.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 10,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $147,369.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,742,700.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Erik Weaver sold 5,269 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $67,285.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,568.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life Time Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Life Time Group by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,401,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,530,000 after buying an additional 1,665,006 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Life Time Group by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,178,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,934,000 after acquiring an additional 558,488 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter worth about $14,544,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 423,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 21.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Time Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.