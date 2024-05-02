Linda M. Houston Purchases 1,000 Shares of Virginia National Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:VABK) Stock

Virginia National Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:VABK – Get Free Report) Director Linda M. Houston bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.99 per share, with a total value of $24,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,357.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Virginia National Bankshares Stock Performance
VABK stock opened at $28.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $153.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Virginia National Bankshares Co. has a 1 year low of $24.06 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.85.
Virginia National Bankshares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Virginia National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.51%.
Virginia National Bankshares Company Profile
Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital segments. It provides checking accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services.
