Linda M. Houston Purchases 1,000 Shares of Virginia National Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:VABK) Stock

Virginia National Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:VABK – Get Free Report) Director Linda M. Houston bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.99 per share, with a total value of $24,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,357.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Virginia National Bankshares Stock Performance

VABK stock opened at $28.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $153.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Virginia National Bankshares Co. has a 1 year low of $24.06 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.85.

Virginia National Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Virginia National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virginia National Bankshares

Virginia National Bankshares Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VABK. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Virginia National Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virginia National Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital segments. It provides checking accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services.

Featured Stories

