Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 22nd

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the technology company on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Littelfuse has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Littelfuse has a payout ratio of 22.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Littelfuse to earn $11.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.

Shares of LFUS stock traded up $2.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $235.67. The company had a trading volume of 24,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,090. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $234.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.26. Littelfuse has a one year low of $212.80 and a one year high of $309.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.32.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $535.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.08 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Littelfuse will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LFUS. StockNews.com downgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Littelfuse news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 1,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $470,673.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,155 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,641.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Littelfuse news, SVP Maggie Chu sold 1,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.74, for a total value of $366,406.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,923.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 1,932 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $470,673.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,155 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,413. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

