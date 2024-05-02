M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Insider Sells $1,098,000.00 in Stock

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) insider Susan E. Krohne sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,098,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,609 shares in the company, valued at $440,298. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
M/I Homes Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MHO opened at $116.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 1.86. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.42 and a 1 year high of $140.73.
M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. M/I Homes had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 20.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in M/I Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,185,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in M/I Homes by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,070,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,507,000 after buying an additional 354,182 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in M/I Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,385,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in M/I Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,554,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in M/I Homes by 27.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 480,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,412,000 after buying an additional 102,358 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
M/I Homes Company Profile
M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.
