Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 5,993 Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Hibbett during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Hibbett during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Hibbett in the 4th quarter valued at about $540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Price Performance

Shares of Hibbett stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.06. 395,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.72. Hibbett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $86.70.

Hibbett Announces Dividend

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.42 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hibbett, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HIBB has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hibbett in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Hibbett from $74.00 to $87.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Hibbett from $70.00 to $87.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.79.

About Hibbett

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

