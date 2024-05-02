Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Buys 169 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 208.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $96.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.80 and a 200 day moving average of $94.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $80.90 and a 1 year high of $102.03.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.