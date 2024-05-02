Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Has $57,000 Stock Position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 640,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 270,872 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 42.4% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 801,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 238,659 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 62.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 593,323 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 228,396 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 2,506.5% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $457,000. 21.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASG stock opened at $5.07 on Thursday. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $5.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.48%.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

