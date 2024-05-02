Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Trims Position in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,998 shares during the quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Teekay Tankers were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TNK. CWM LLC raised its position in Teekay Tankers by 10,816.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 655 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Teekay Tankers by 666.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 175.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. 52.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Teekay Tankers from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Teekay Tankers Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Teekay Tankers stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.64. 23,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,424. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.40. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $64.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.49 and its 200 day moving average is $53.95.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $194.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.93 million. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 37.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Teekay Tankers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.73%.

Teekay Tankers Profile

(Free Report)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.