MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Gap Down to $12.85

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.85, but opened at $12.28. MAG Silver shares last traded at $12.51, with a volume of 167,408 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on MAG Silver from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on MAG Silver from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

MAG Silver Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.10.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Analysts expect that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAG. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MAG Silver by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 16,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares during the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

