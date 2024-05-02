MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) CEO Buys $17,022.72 in Stock

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) CEO Jeff W. Dick bought 1,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.12 per share, with a total value of $17,022.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 191,133 shares in the company, valued at $3,081,063.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

MainStreet Bancshares Trading Up 3.9 %

MNSB stock opened at $15.87 on Thursday. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.97 and a 12-month high of $25.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.48 and its 200 day moving average is $20.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $120.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.45.

MainStreet Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. MainStreet Bancshares’s payout ratio is 15.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of MainStreet Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 27.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in MainStreet Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in MainStreet Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

