Marchex (MCHX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 21.51% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. On average, analysts expect Marchex to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Marchex alerts:

Marchex Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.34. 5,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,257. The stock has a market cap of $58.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Marchex has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $2.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marchex in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Marchex

Marchex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marchex, Inc, a conversation intelligence company, provides conversational analytics and related solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include Marketing Edge that identifies which campaigns and channels are driving inbound conversations, evaluates what happens during those conversations, and closes the sales loop by connecting converted sales to marketing driven leads; Sonar Business Text Messaging, an artificial intelligence (AI) empowered intelligent workflow enabled mobile messaging solution that enables operations, sales, and marketing teams to communicate personally with field staff, prospects, and customers; Marchex Platform Services, a robust API-based conversation intelligence product that allows executives, sales, customer engagement, and marketing teams to apply Marchex AI to most any calls, regardless of communication platform, in order to identify actionable insights from conversations with their customers; Spotlight, an AI conversation analytics product for multi-location businesses; and Engage, a solution that provides locations with applications to enhance their overall performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.