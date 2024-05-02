Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target Raised to $240.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.31.

Shares of MAR stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $234.26. 294,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,175. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.08. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $165.13 and a twelve month high of $260.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $4,969,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,188,899.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider David S. Marriott sold 2,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.94, for a total value of $716,449.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 596,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,378,695.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $4,969,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,323 shares in the company, valued at $23,188,899.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493. 12.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 845.5% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

