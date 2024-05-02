Mather Group LLC. Purchases Shares of 34,370 Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000. Mather Group LLC. owned 1.10% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EJAN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 24,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 29,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 7.0% in the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EJAN opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $26.82 and a 1 year high of $29.72. The firm has a market cap of $147.90 million, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.17.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (EJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

