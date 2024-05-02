McIlrath & Eck LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

McIlrath & Eck LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOVFree Report) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 474.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 112.1% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SGOV traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $100.35. 1,245,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,479,349. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.48. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.04 and a fifty-two week high of $100.74.

