McIlrath & Eck LLC Has $73,000 Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

McIlrath & Eck LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5,658.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 684,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,655,000 after buying an additional 672,353 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 266.4% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 171,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,085,000 after acquiring an additional 124,685 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,689.4% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 80,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,924,000 after purchasing an additional 77,698 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth about $7,595,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 351,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,896,000 after acquiring an additional 36,560 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.28, for a total value of $376,625.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.75, for a total transaction of $1,047,572.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,285.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.28, for a total transaction of $376,625.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,398,345 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of HII traded down $29.18 on Thursday, reaching $247.88. 395,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,417. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.51 and a 52-week high of $299.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 30.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

