Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.
Medallion Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 20.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Medallion Financial to earn $1.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.1%.
Medallion Financial Stock Performance
Shares of MFIN stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $7.85. 3,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $183.53 million, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 2.08. Medallion Financial has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average is $8.69.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Medallion Financial Company Profile
Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses.
Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.