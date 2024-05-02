Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Bought by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 3,900.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 49.6% during the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 5,065,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,200 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 93.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 204,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 98,807 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,546,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,321,000 after purchasing an additional 228,716 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at about $2,628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $4.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

NYSE MPW opened at $4.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $10.74.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -63.83%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

