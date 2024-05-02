Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Earnings Beat

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 3,006,117 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 3,113,049 shares.The stock last traded at $6.82 and had previously closed at $6.58.

The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.75 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.82.

Institutional Trading of Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day moving average is $7.82.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

