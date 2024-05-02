Mercury General Co. (MCY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on June 27th

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.3175 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.
Mercury General has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.5% per year over the last three years.
Mercury General Stock Up 3.8 %
MCY stock opened at $54.26 on Thursday. Mercury General has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $57.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.35.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mercury General from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mercury General
Mercury General Company Profile
Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mercury General
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.