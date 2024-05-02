Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Trading Up 0.9%

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $439.62 and last traded at $436.57. Approximately 6,011,543 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 18,268,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $432.62.

A number of equities analysts have commented on META shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $492.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $406.97. The company has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 34,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.52, for a total transaction of $15,737,772.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $5,185,255.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,157,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 34,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.52, for a total transaction of $15,737,772.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,257,291 shares of company stock valued at $612,916,087 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Presilium Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,304 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

