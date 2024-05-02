MetisDAO Price Down 7.1% This Week (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for $58.80 or 0.00101029 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $331.32 million and $13.29 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00008360 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00012186 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001414 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00013137 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,118.66 or 0.99850579 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00012657 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,634,334 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,634,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 57.5308881 USD and is down -2.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 237 active market(s) with $16,684,935.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

