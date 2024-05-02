MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD) Shares Gap Up to $13.14

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.14, but opened at $13.45. MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $13.66, with a volume of 21,294 shares changing hands.
MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Up 4.3 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.68.
MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (OILD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 3x daily inverse exposure to a tier-weighted index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production. OILD was launched on Nov 8, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
