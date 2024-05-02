MiMedx Group, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share (NASDAQ:MDXG)

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Small Cap cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for MiMedx Group in a report released on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for MiMedx Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for MiMedx Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). MiMedx Group had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 64.61%. The company had revenue of $86.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.58 million.

MDXG has been the subject of several other reports. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of MiMedx Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $7.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.39 and its 200-day moving average is $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.57. MiMedx Group has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $9.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.44.

In other MiMedx Group news, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $122,320.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 401,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,212,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MiMedx Group news, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $122,320.71. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 401,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,212,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,493 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $125,028.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 416,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,359,710.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,145 shares of company stock valued at $409,378 in the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimist Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in MiMedx Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,480,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,758,000 after acquiring an additional 207,207 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 261,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 55,435 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 447,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 183,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 97,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

