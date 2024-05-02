Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 3.6% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $657,077,000 after purchasing an additional 63,413 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Pool by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 865,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $308,156,000 after acquiring an additional 313,190 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Pool by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 777,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $276,941,000 after acquiring an additional 12,389 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Pool by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 634,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $225,885,000 after purchasing an additional 114,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 606,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,038,000 after purchasing an additional 59,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $391.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $441,100.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,422. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Pool stock opened at $359.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $391.39 and a 200 day moving average of $374.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.01. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.77 and a fifty-two week high of $422.73.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 34.43%.

Pool Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.