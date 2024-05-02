Mission Wealth Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VHT. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 404.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,664.0% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 24,450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VHT stock opened at $257.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $222.27 and a twelve month high of $271.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.15.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

