Mission Wealth Management LP Has $998,000 Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 102.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Sfmg LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 18.7% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter worth about $343,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 15,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total transaction of $1,779,362.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,983 shares in the company, valued at $10,237,365.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 15,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total transaction of $1,779,362.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,983 shares in the company, valued at $10,237,365.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on BFAM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.38.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $103.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 81.60, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.37. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.65 and a 52 week high of $119.21.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $615.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.63 million. Analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Articles

