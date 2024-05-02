Mission Wealth Management LP Invests $959,000 in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AFRM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Affirm by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,737,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,537,000 after buying an additional 213,421 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,417,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Affirm by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 395,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 174,807 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,701,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,875,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $319,001.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,403.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Affirm from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Affirm from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $32.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.49, a current ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 3.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.41. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $52.48.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $591.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.92 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

