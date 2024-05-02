Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 423 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Certuity LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $442,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 18,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clorox Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of CLX stock opened at $139.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.00 and its 200-day moving average is $143.10. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.35, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $178.21.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a return on equity of 305.36% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 248.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Clorox from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.38.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

