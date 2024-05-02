Mission Wealth Management LP Raises Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 13,166,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634,127 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 43.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,043,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,391 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Marvell Technology by 87.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,548,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,366 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the third quarter valued at $102,847,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 176.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 1,457,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,977,000 after buying an additional 930,158 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $63.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.63 and a fifty-two week high of $85.76. The company has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a PE ratio of -59.09, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.93.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -22.22%.

Marvell Technology declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.13.

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $71,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,291,999. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total transaction of $339,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,097,573.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $71,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,291,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,500 shares of company stock worth $7,473,805 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

